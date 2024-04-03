Best Event Name

Ay, domingueando...even the word itself sounds like an invitation to chill. Domingo is "Sunday" in Spanish, and domingueando generally translates to spending a Sunday afternoon in a pleasant way. In Denver, that means heading to Raíces Brewing for Domingueando, two hours of live Latin-based music in the laid-back confines of the inviting taproom, where you can also enjoy cold craft beer, snacks from local small businesses, and the latest soccer match playing on a flat-screen. As its tagline notes, Raíces, a Latin-owned brewpub on the banks of the Platte River, is all about embracing community and sharing culture. We can't think of a better way to end the weekend — or a better way to describe it — than Domingueando at Raíces.