Best Hip-Hop Label

Authentic 100 Entertainment does it all, from recording, producing, mixing and mastering to promotion, merch and videography. A100 stands out for its roster of hip-hop releases as well as its BoxedIn TV series on YouTube, which interviews such artists as local rapper ReSrface, along with the concerts it produces around town at such venues as the Black Buzzard and the Rickhouse. The studio has another incentive: It just partnered with Native Roots, a move that should take your session to new heights.@a100_recordingstudios