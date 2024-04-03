Best Independent Venue for Local and Traveling Acts

Musicians have a lot to thank the hi-dive for. Since it opened in 2003, the intimate music venue and bar has provided the stage where many bands cut their teeth before going mainstream, including Nathaniel Rateliff, MGMT, St. Vincent and the National, to name a few. It also hosts Indie 102.3's Local 303 Meetup each month, where you can catch quality local bands for free. The little blue building has a solid hold on the hearts of Denverites who love live music, cheap drinks and a friendly dive-bar atmosphere that consistently serves up memorable nights and lifelong relationships. We couldn't imagine the Mile High music scene without it.