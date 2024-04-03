Best New Music Radio Hosts

Meet the newest duo to take over this weekly series dedicated to Denver music, a pair of industry veterans with ears trained to the local sound. One peek at their résumés confirms an innate ability to tune into the rising tide of Mile High musicians. Chad Saxton has a long history as a sound engineer and DIY supporter in Denver, while David "Dirt" Rosenblat has held numerous roles in the industry as well (whether he was running the venue or playing in the band). The pair's fingers are permanently fixed on the pulse of local music, keeping them informed about what Colorado listeners want to hear next. Catch them on Sundays at 9 p.m. on KTCL Channel 93.ktcl.iheart.com