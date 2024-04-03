Best Psychedelic Surf Rock

The Crooked Rugs have been rocking out of Fort Collins since 2019, and each of the band's releases has shown an ability to dip into varied genre pools while maintaining a cohesive sound. Whereas 2022's Tales of the Great Western Sky added Western elements to its psych rock, the group dabbled in shoegaze and prog rock for Metropolis, which was released last March and takes listeners on a winding psychedelic journey they won't want to end. Crooked Rugs shows are just as amazing: The band plays in Denver often, and will be taking to the road this year to spread its acid-tinged sonics far and wide.thecrookedrugs.com