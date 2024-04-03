Best Punk Music Video

Indigenous activist, visual artist and spoken-word performer Gregg Deal wanted to put a spoken-word piece to music, and that led to his forming a band, Dead Pioneers, which released its eponymous debut album, recorded at the Blasting Room, last September, and grabbed attention with several concerts. One show, at Seventh Circle Music Collective, was recorded for the "Bad Indian" music video, which is interlaced with scenes of Deal confronting Native stereotypes. The music, the scenery and the lyrics are pure punk, and so is the album. The band's already gotten half a million streams, and we see it going far.deadpioneers.bandcamp.com