Best Revival of Classic Rock

The ’70s are alive and well in Velvet Daydream, the new psychedelic rock-and-roll band from Broomfield that wowed us with its self-titled debut album, released in October 2023. Reminiscent of such greats as Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and the Rolling Stones, the four-piece has also won our hearts with its live shows, which include plenty of headbanging and top-tier musicianship from members Nick Schwartz (drums/keys/vocals), Ryder King (guitar/vocals), Jude Pfanstiel (bass/vocals) and Kaeden Keys (guitar/vocals). If you've ever wished you'd been at Woodstock, put these guys on your list of bands to see.thevelvetdaydream.com