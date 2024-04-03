Best Rock Band/ Concerts

If you're an underground music fan and tend to frequent shows at the hi-dive or Skylark, you've probably seen Horse Bitch perform and thought, "What the fuck are they saying?" Take the lyrics "I'm gonna start a Harry Styles stan account that gets so big that I can't go out in public," for example, in "a song about fuck," from the 2021 album RIP Pistachio, or "Getting fucked up on cough syrup the night we slept inside your car," on "a song about cough syrup." You might not know what they mean, but once you learn the words, the live shows will have you banging your head and screaming every syllable. After listening to pretty much any music afterward, you'll come to realize that no one writes lyrics like Horse Bitch.