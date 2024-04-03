Best Rock Band/ Concerts

Sheer talent dedicated to pure, raw hard rock — that's Ipecac. The band delivers unbridled performances that hurtle audiences to the golden ages of the genre with a healthy dose of punk and grunge, too, evoking such greats as Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Hole. The members are natural-born rock stars: Vocalist Isabella Osborne is a powerhouse, whipping across the stage with mic in hand, while founding member/guitarist Ariadnee Ziady tantalizes the audience with heavy, crushing chords and solos alongside fast-and-furious drumming from Kanyon Dickerson, all of it held down by Tayte Eubanks's masterful bass. The band's self-titled EP was released in September 2023 and has kept us hooked while we check Ipecac's socials and website for upcoming shows.ipecacrocks.com