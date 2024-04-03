Best Soul-Shaking Stage Presence

A reveille (from the French for "wake up") is the morning bugle signal used in the military, and this Reveille knows just how to arouse your body and stir your spirits. The rhythm-and-blues swamp-pop crew might sound like it was born on the bayou, but that's only true of the band's frontman. Hailing from Cajun country (aka Louisiana), "Rootbeer" Richie Richardson spent time rambling from town to town and soaking up new sounds before eventually landing in the Mile High City. That odyssey resulted in a formidable eight-piece Denver supergroup of experienced rockers who always bring their best soul-shaking chops to the table.rootbeerrichie.com