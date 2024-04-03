Best Variety at a Venue

The Tennyson corridor has a cultural hub in the Oriental Theater, whose history goes back to 1927, when it opened as a movie theater. As people moved to the suburbs in the '50s, it fell into disrepair and changed hands several times. But the venue made a comeback in 2005, and while it hosts some incredible metal and rock concerts, the Oriental is also home to everything from comedy (Lucha Libre and Laughs is a must-see) and burlesque to lectures, film screenings and festivals. The variety has maintained the theater's vivacious spirit, and it's become a go-to spot for fun in the city. Plus, the 44 bus stops right outside, making it easily accessible — always a win in our book.