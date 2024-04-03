 Best Variety at a Venue 2024 | Oriental Theater | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Variety at a Venue

Oriental Theater

The Tennyson corridor has a cultural hub in the Oriental Theater, whose history goes back to 1927, when it opened as a movie theater. As people moved to the suburbs in the '50s, it fell into disrepair and changed hands several times. But the venue made a comeback in 2005, and while it hosts some incredible metal and rock concerts, the Oriental is also home to everything from comedy (Lucha Libre and Laughs is a must-see) and burlesque to lectures, film screenings and festivals. The variety has maintained the theater's vivacious spirit, and it's become a go-to spot for fun in the city. Plus, the 44 bus stops right outside, making it easily accessible — always a win in our book.

Best Variety at an Open-Mic Night

Roxy on Broadway

Molly Martin

Although Denver is home to a plethora of open mics, most venues cater to a select group of artists: jazz musicians, DJs or vocalists. But the Roxy on Broadway, known for its 1920s ambience and classic cocktails, has open-mic nights tailored to a variety of performers. Every Wednesday, jazz prodigies and connoisseurs can enjoy an evening of live jazz and an open jazz jam from 7 to 10 p.m. On the first and last Tuesday of each month, singers and songwriters flock to the Roxy's intimate stage for an open mic from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Even wannabe DJs can practice their record-spinning skills at a DJ open deck from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Best Place to Find the Jams

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

Jack Gould

Ah, Cervantes'. This dual venue has been a live-music haven since it opened in 2003, and while you can catch numerous genres here, Cervantes' has become known for staging jam bands from the city and around the U.S. It's not just up-and-comers, either: The club has hosted the likes of Phish's Page McConnell and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes. With the smart layout, after seeing a show in the Ballroom, you can hop over to the Other Side to enjoy more funky tunes. And during the summer, there's nothing like the vibes on the patio.

Best Venue Made by Local Musicians

The Rickhouse

Longtime musicians Johny Fysh, Josh Thibeault and Steve Addison missed the nondescript DIY warehouse shows of their youth, and they wanted to offer that experience with the Rickhouse, the live-music venue they opened in December 2022. This no-frills spot is purely about the music; you won't find TVs, pool tables or games here, just great bands that love to play. "This is a DIY establishment built by musicians, for musicians, focused on the musicians, and not the bottom line or budget," Thibeault told us. That's a philosophy we can get behind.

Best Club to Dance, See Art and Feel Safe

Beacon

Cynthia Griggs

The owners of Beacon really know how to create an environment that ignites the party spirit in everyone who walks through the door. Even if you're an introvert who rarely likes going out, it's impossible not to enjoy yourself at this club, which is filled with immersive installations by local artists, including the whimsical bar covered with woven branches and a golden room that emulates a beehive. Aesthetics aside, Beacon is also serious about safety and its "no-assholes" policy. Being able to dance to stellar local and international DJs without having to worry about any creeps is a truly wonderful thing that warrants serious props.

Best Venue for Public Transportation

The Gothic Theatre

YouTube

Not only does the Gothic Theatre offer an excellent lineup of shows every month, but it's also an easy night out for those who don't want to drive. The venue is about a fifteen-minute walk from the Englewood Station light rail stop, and no fewer than five RTD bus lines drop passengers off even closer than that. Both the light rail and the buses run past midnight on Friday and Saturday, so enjoy a worry-free show at the Gothic, then hop on the bus, Gus, and get yourself home.

Best Venue for High School Nostalgia

Summit

Michael Emery Hecker

Summit has a calendar stacked with metal and punk-rock acts that you used to love in high school (whether you graduated last year or two decades ago). There are just as many rising rock stars on this LoDo club's books as there are mainstay metal heavy hitters — but don't forget the emo nights, when you can dance and sing along to all of your favorites at full volume. And if sneaking out for pizza between classes was your thing, you can do that here, too. So break out the eyeliner, squeeze yourself into those skinny jeans and head on down to Summit to relive the fast times.

Best Venue for EDM

The Black Box

@JVPhotography11

EDM has found its Mile High headquarters in the Black Box. Whether you want to hear a touring artist or an underground up-and-comer, this is the spot — and has been for almost a decade. Created by Nicole Cacciavillano in 2016, the Black Box is known for its weekly event Sub.mission, which is also the name of Cacciavillano's booking and talent agency. Sub.mission was one of the first events to champion dubstep in the U.S., and it's continued to bring top-notch talent to the venue while maintaining the spirit of old-school raves. As Cacciavillano puts it: "What we look for is just raw talent."

Best Place to Hear a Surprisingly Good DJ While Eating Sushi

LoDo Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar, a local Japanese-Hawaiian fusion chain, delivers a great happy hour and a fun environment at all four of its locations, but weekend nights at its Blake Street outpost offer something special: DJs. Music at a sushi restaurant? Yes — and it's not just the sake bombs making the beats sound distressingly good. More often than not, the DJs at this spot are talented enough to have you grabbing your phone to Google where they're playing next.

Best Venue for Both Rock Bands and DJs

Larimer Lounge

Jeff Davis

The Larimer Lounge used to be primarily a rock club, but it has expanded its audience by welcoming other genres, especially EDM. These days, you can catch anyone from an indie singer-songwriter to a rock band to a techno DJ or dubstep artist here. The Larimer even has an SMS mailing list that will alert you to the best electronic-music artists coming to the venue, with the chance for guest-list spots and other deals. And when you're at the club, you won't want to leave; it boasts an easily accessible bar as well as an outdoor area in back where you can swap stories.

