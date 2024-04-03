Best Variety at a Venue

Summit has a calendar stacked with metal and punk-rock acts that you used to love in high school (whether you graduated last year or two decades ago). There are just as many rising rock stars on this LoDo club's books as there are mainstay metal heavy hitters — but don't forget the emo nights, when you can dance and sing along to all of your favorites at full volume. And if sneaking out for pizza between classes was your thing, you can do that here, too. So break out the eyeliner, squeeze yourself into those skinny jeans and head on down to Summit to relive the fast times.