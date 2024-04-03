Best Variety at an Open-Mic Night

Although Denver is home to a plethora of open mics, most venues cater to a select group of artists: jazz musicians, DJs or vocalists. But the Roxy on Broadway, known for its 1920s ambience and classic cocktails, has open-mic nights tailored to a variety of performers. Every Wednesday, jazz prodigies and connoisseurs can enjoy an evening of live jazz and an open jazz jam from 7 to 10 p.m. On the first and last Tuesday of each month, singers and songwriters flock to the Roxy's intimate stage for an open mic from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Even wannabe DJs can practice their record-spinning skills at a DJ open deck from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.