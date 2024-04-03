Best Boutique Record Store

There are bigger record stores in the area. But Paradise Found is as special as its name, and easily proves that size doesn't (always) matter. The retailer took on its new identity in 2016, when Will Paradise purchased Bart's Record Shop from its owners, who had decided to move east after a quarter of a century on the Boulder retail scene. The Pearl Street setting that Paradise chose is warm and inviting, and so are the staffers, who offer both a deep knowledge of stock that's curated with taste and smarts, and an enthusiasm for the sounds of yesterday and today that's positively infectious.1646 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-441-1760
paradisefoundrecordsmusic.com