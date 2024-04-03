Best Boutique Record Store

The Archive Aurora is the equivalent of a time machine to the 1990s, when streaming was still mainly associated with fishing. The store celebrates the time not so long ago when people actually purchased physical products that allowed them to watch movies and listen to music in the privacy of their own home. Included are plenty of DVDs and stacks upon stacks of videotapes — big hits, non-hits and cult classics assembled by employees with a keen sense of cool — along with enough vinyl to keep any turntable busy. Shoppers with fond memories of the twentieth century will feel a welcome jolt of nostalgia the second they step through the Archive Aurora's front door.