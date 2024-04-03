Best Endangered Old-Timey Souvenir Shop

The Pahaska Tepee Gift Shop & Cafe was created atop Lookout Mountain over a century ago, when the body of William F. Cody — Buffalo Bill to you — was entombed high on a hill overlooking the plains that he had explored and celebrated. At one point, Buffalo Bill was the best-known celebrity in the world, reaching Taylor Swift heights of fame. In 1921, working with the City and County of Denver, Johnny Baker, his foster son, created a building modeled after Buffalo Bill's hunting lodge in Yellowstone Park and opened a museum there; decades later, a modern museum was built nearby, and the Pahaska Tepee was turned into a cafe and the best souvenir shop in Colorado, full of trinkets both historic and old-timey tacky. But now this frequent Best of Denver winner is in danger of being closed and redeveloped by the city, unless Denver residents prove they can't be buffaloed.