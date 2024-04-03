Best Game Meetups

The Wizard's Chest has a selection of games that's unrivaled in the Mile High City. But the store also hosts a wide variety of events that give gamers an opportunity to meet, greet and (if they're lucky) defeat like-minded contestants with obsessions. Some get-togethers are instructional, including gatherings that teach newbies the basics of Dungeons & Dragons or Call of Cthulhu. Others are themed to particular pastimes, such as Star Wars Unlimited, X-Wing, and board games of every description. And then there are Long Live Legacy tournaments, LGBTQ+ Game Night and many other fun-filled competitions.