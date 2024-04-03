Best Pickleball Club

Pickleball is here to stay, but where? Neighbors complain about noise at outdoor facilities, which are too limited to meet demand. Adam Kahn and Max Ireland created the concept for Colorado's largest indoor pickleball facility in 2023 and opened their first location in Wheat Ridge a few months later. The place was a hit: More than 600 people came to play the very first day. Dale Katechis of Oskar Blues got in the game to help open the Longmont outpost of the club, which has hosted such variations as blacklight pickleball. Score!3545 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
303-731-3008
20 South Bowen Street, Longmont
720-336-3389
3rdshotpickleball,com