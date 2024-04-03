Best Political Social Media Presence

Colorado's governor has well over 800,000 followers spread across his numerous social media accounts, and for good reason; Between announcements of state policies and elections, Jared Polis's posts are frequently entertaining, providing an endearingly cringey look at the state's highest elected official. Polis was worth the follow this year, from his lyric-filled fan letter to Taylor Swift to his infamous viral performance of "Feliz Navidad" to his recent Dune-inspired advertisement of Colorado's Great Sand Dunes with "no giant sandworms, unlike Arrakis!"