 Best Political Social Media Presence 2024 | Governor Jared Polis | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Political Social Media Presence

Governor Jared Polis

Colorado's governor has well over 800,000 followers spread across his numerous social media accounts, and for good reason; Between announcements of state policies and elections, Jared Polis's posts are frequently entertaining, providing an endearingly cringey look at the state's highest elected official. Polis was worth the follow this year, from his lyric-filled fan letter to Taylor Swift to his infamous viral performance of "Feliz Navidad" to his recent Dune-inspired advertisement of Colorado's Great Sand Dunes with "no giant sandworms, unlike Arrakis!"

Best Place to Be 30 Going on 13/Nostalgic Date Night

Skate City

Walking into any of Skate City's four locations is like stepping into a nostalgic portal — only the other side actually lives up to your childhood memories, prices included. For $12, you'll get a two-hour session with skate or blade rentals, but the '90s birthday vibes are free. If the easy skating, classic arcade games and brightly colored carpet, dotted with shrapnel from cheese-covered pizza, don't take you back to a better time, then the hair-flailing music lineup on adults-only nights, held select evenings after 8 or 9 p.m., certainly will.

skatecitycolorado.com

Best Delicious Date Night

Little Man Ice Cream Factory

Little Man ice cream has been a Denver favorite since 2008, when the first scoop was served from the company's iconic, 28-foot-tall milk can at 2620 16th Street. Eleven years later, the Factory, a 6,000-square-foot tasting room and kitchen, opened its doors on West Colfax, and tours of the facility, which are offered to individuals, couples and groups, are absolutely lip-smacking. Don't expect to learn how to duplicate any of the frozen delights: Little Man's recipes are a closely guarded secret. But visitors are treated to an inside look at the production process and receive as a reward an absolutely crazy amount of ice cream to take home with them. Talk about a love match.

  • 4411 W Colfax Ave, Denver, 80204 Map

Best Pickleball Club

3rd Shot Pickleball

Pickleball is here to stay, but where? Neighbors complain about noise at outdoor facilities, which are too limited to meet demand. Adam Kahn and Max Ireland created the concept for Colorado's largest indoor pickleball facility in 2023 and opened their first location in Wheat Ridge a few months later. The place was a hit: More than 600 people came to play the very first day. Dale Katechis of Oskar Blues got in the game to help open the Longmont outpost of the club, which has hosted such variations as blacklight pickleball. Score!

3545 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
303-731-3008
20 South Bowen Street, Longmont
720-336-3389
3rdshotpickleball,com

Best Darts Club

Flight Club Denver

During a recent return visit to Denver, all-world footballer Christian McCaffrey headed to Flight Club Denver — an indication that the venue, which debuted last June, has rapidly become a favorite gathering place for the young and cool. And that makes sense, since the nightspot, one of just six U.S. locations opened by its British parent company so far, demonstrates why the social-darts phenomenon has caught on worldwide. Flight Club boasts twelve semi-private playing areas, supplemented by an outdoor patio, an unexpectedly sizable menu and a large bar specializing in craft cocktails, making it perfect for birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties and the like. When fun is the point, Flight Club Denver strikes the bull's-eye.

1959 16th Street
303-228-6890
flightclubdartsusa.com/denver

Best Game Meetups

The Wizard's Chest

By Lonnie Hanzon, courtesy of the Wizard's Chest

The Wizard's Chest has a selection of games that's unrivaled in the Mile High City. But the store also hosts a wide variety of events that give gamers an opportunity to meet, greet and (if they're lucky) defeat like-minded contestants with obsessions. Some get-togethers are instructional, including gatherings that teach newbies the basics of Dungeons & Dragons or Call of Cthulhu. Others are themed to particular pastimes, such as Star Wars Unlimited, X-Wing, and board games of every description. And then there are Long Live Legacy tournaments, LGBTQ+ Game Night and many other fun-filled competitions.

Best Way to Spend an Afternoon Indoors

Liberty Puzzles

Since 2005, Liberty has been producing heirloom-worthy wooden jigsaw puzzles, all with fancifully shaped pieces that are satisfying to put into place. Themes include seasons, animals, botanicals, art nouveau and vintage travel posters. Visit the flagship store on the Pearl Street Mall or the factory location, where you can choose from a huge selection and take a ten-minute tour. Custom jobs are also possible!

1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
720-524-6082
libertypuzzles.com

Best Used Record Store

Wax Trax

Jon Solomon

Wax Trax is a mere year from the half-century mark: It was founded in 1975 by Jim Nash and Dannie Flesher, who sold it to current owners Dave Stidman and Duane Davis three years later. (Nash and Flesher moved to Chicago, where they founded the iconic Wax Trax! record label.) Customers who visit Wax Trax can instantly feel all that history — but they can also take pieces of it home without breaking the bank. The used annex, just steps from the new-music base of operations, offers up a steady flow of vintage vinyl on various formats at incredibly reasonable prices. No wonder record geeks from around the country and the world traveling through Denver always put a stop at Wax Trax at the top of their agenda.

Best Boutique Record Store

Paradise Found Records & Music

There are bigger record stores in the area. But Paradise Found is as special as its name, and easily proves that size doesn't (always) matter. The retailer took on its new identity in 2016, when Will Paradise purchased Bart's Record Shop from its owners, who had decided to move east after a quarter of a century on the Boulder retail scene. The Pearl Street setting that Paradise chose is warm and inviting, and so are the staffers, who offer both a deep knowledge of stock that's curated with taste and smarts, and an enthusiasm for the sounds of yesterday and today that's positively infectious.

1646 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-441-1760
paradisefoundrecordsmusic.com

Best Poster Shop

PosterScene

PosterScene focuses on commercial placards from music and film — and the amazing range of imagery truly runs the gamut. Customers will find concert keepsakes from shows in the Denver area and beyond whose artistry demands framing, as well as posters from movies so cheesy, they'd barely deserve thumbtacks if it wasn't for the smiles they produce. The store also sells vintage press kits, pins, T-shirts and other memorabilia, and deep discounts on select merch (some posters can be had for $10 or less) make PosterScene a go-to spot for shoppers decorating everything from dorm rooms to living rooms.

1505 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-443-3102
posterscene.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation