Clever but Empty, Bad Times Throws Back to the Tarantinoid ’90s

There’s no denying this welcome truth about Drew Goddard’s puzzle-box ensemble thriller/curio Bad Times at the El Royale: It’s the rare contemporary studio release where it’s possible for viewers to enter the theater and not already have a pretty good idea of what they’re in for. Neither remake, awards bait nor hero’s origin story, writer-director Goddard’s followup to Cabin in the Woods arrives untethered to generic certainty. Its chief pleasures come not from anticipating how its pieces will come together, but from discovering what those pieces even are — and just what kind of movie this actually is. Little surprise, then, that as in many puzzle-box entertainments, it’s more satisfying in its teasing buildup than its eventual payoffs. Bad Times is a much better time in its mysterious middle, which tingles with darkly comic possibility, than in its final forty minutes, when Goddard’s cards are on the table. Turns out he’s trying to make the twistiest talky killer flick you ever came across on Cinemax in 1997.

I’ll not reveal more than that or what’s laid out in the trailers. As the title hints, with that whiff of “royale with cheese,” this is a Tarantinoid spree, complete with a chapter structure, surprise deaths, timeline convolutions, a vintage mixtape soundtrack and characters who are more gregarious than is probably advisable, considering all the secrets they’re holding. Like Quentin Tarantino’s own upcoming Charles Manson movie, this is a period piece set as the Age of Aquarius withers into the ’70s; more pressingly, it’s set in one of those meta-noir ’90s movie universes where everyone eventually winds up tied to a chair.

Bad Times opens with a priest (Jeff Bridges), an R&B singer (Cynthia Erivo) and a vacuum cleaner salesman (Jon Hamm) walking into a hotel. The El Royale is a sleekly ’60s lodge with Automat food service, a Wurlitzer loaded with the era’s pop hits and a room where a bag of apparently great value has been hidden beneath the floorboards. (The place is also split down the middle between California and Nevada, a quirk that never develops thematic resonance.)