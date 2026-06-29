Five places where you can (still) find Filipino food in Denver

One of Denver’s most popular and well-known Filipino restaurants — Magna Kainan — closed its doors last week, leaving a noticeable gap in the city’s global food scene.

“To our Denver Asian community, and especially to our Filipino community,” the restaurant wrote on its Instagram page June 23, “You celebrated our culture, shared our stories, brought your families and helped make Magna feel like home.”

Combined with the closure of Yolee J Filipino & Thai Restaurant last month, it’s been a tough year for the city’s fans of Filipino food. But fear not: Denver’s Filipino food scene isn’t fading — it’s just evolving. From specialized cafes and food trucks to clever cross-cultural expansions, the Filipino culinary community continues to find creative ways to sustain Pinoy flavors at scale.

Whether you’re craving comforting, nostalgic classics like lumpia and pancit, or a modern twist on the ever-popular chicken adobo, these five local spots are keeping the city’s Filipino food scene alive and well.

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Longsilog breakfast plate at Adobo is a satisfying start to the day. Photo by Mailyn Pulido

Adobo

3109 Federal Blvd.

Chef Blaine Baggao’s menu at Adobo seamlessly bridges two distinct culinary worlds — the Philippines and New Mexico — creating a natural symbiosis that has something for everyone. Traditional Filipino breakfast silog stands out as a true taste of home. Each silog pairs a protein with garlic fried rice, a crispy-edged sunny egg and fresh-sliced tomato or cucumber. Order the longsilog, a comforting plate featuring sweet and savory longanisa sausage brightened by fresh green onion and house hot sauce. Adobo also serves silogs with smoked pork belly, fried pork belly, and soy-cured beef tapa.

Halo presko and mestiza latte from Coffee Sarap. Hannah Mask for Westword

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Coffee Sarap

3460 Larimer St.

Coffee Sarap’s creative menu infuses your morning routine with vibrant Filipino flavors like ube, pandan and calamansi. Try the halo presko — a smooth cold brew topped with a decadent layer of both ube and pandan cream. Another hit is the mestiza latte — a horchata-based drink that celebrates the complex, mixed heritage central to Filipino American identity. To recreate the magic at home, you can purchase bottles of the housemade signature syrups. As a bonus, check out the new Barkada Bar, a weekend evening concept that serves up Filipino-inspired cocktails and snacks until 10 p.m.

Filipino spaghetti, bistek, and daing na bangus are new additions to Real Thai Mile High’s expanded menu. Photo by Lindsey Smith

Real Thai Mile High

12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora

In May, Aurora’s Real Thai Mile High added an expansive Filipino menu, which boasts classic fare like savory adobo and notoriously sweet Filipino spaghetti, as well as regional specialties that highlight the coastal and agricultural roots of the islands. Try the bistek — tender beef marinated in soy sauce and tangy calamansi citrus, seared and served sizzling with rings of onions. The more adventurous eater should order the daing na bangus — Butterflied milkfish marinated, fried to a crisp, and served with a vinegar dipping sauce that complements the rich, flaky fish. Finish your meal with halo-halo, a classic shaved ice dessert layered with sweet toppings like fruit, jellies and ice cream that’s perfect for sharing.

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Taste of Lumpia’s combination bowl is loaded with homestyle pinoy staples. Photo by Mailyn Pulido

Taste of Lumpia Food Truck

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If you’re lucky enough to encounter Taste of Lumpia on its regular circuit through Aurora and Buckley Space Force Base, you’ll know you’ve found it when you spot the auntie fanning the outdoor charcoal grill with a woven palm leaf. Taste of Lumpia’s combination bowl includes a satisfying portion of pancit noodles, steamed rice and homestyle chicken adobo cooked with whole peppercorns. True to its name, the lumpia is tightly rolled and shatteringly-crisp, available in your choice of three different fillings. Don’t skip the sawsawan — a punchy, vinegar-based dipping sauce with marinated tomatoes and onions that pairs perfectly with fried and grilled foods.

A take-home feast from Paborito: crispy belly kare-kare and pork adobo Hannah Mask for Westword

Paborito.

707 Federal Blvd.

Operating out of a ghost kitchen on Federal Boulevard, Paborito is a go-to gem for a speedy, quality takeout fix. It specializes in traditional, comforting staples available strictly for pickup or delivery. Don’t miss the crispy belly kare-kare, a rich, savory peanut stew loaded with tender vegetables and crackling pork belly. It’s served with bagoong shrimp paste that cuts the mild, nutty stew with sharp umami. Other rotating specials include homestyle favorites like adobo rice, sizzling sisig and sour tamarind soup.

Know of any other Filipino restaurants worth adding? Let us know in the comments below or email editorial@westword.com.