How to spend a delicious day on one block in Highland

Few areas in Denver reward exploring on foot quite like the Highland neighborhood. Comfortable sidewalks lining concentrated stretches of shops, restaurants and bars make it possible to spend a whole day perusing even just a single block.

That’s certainly true at West 32nd Avenue and Clay Street, adjacent to North High School on the outskirts of the historic Potter Highlands neighborhood. This is a stretch where you can grab matcha, Mediterranean food, or a molcajete and Mexican pantry staples all within a hundred yards.

The street has a history of good eating. Rosales Mexican Bakery, Patzcuaros Cantina and Taqueria La Familia have served the area for decades, while Park Burger took over An’s Lemongrass Grille in 2011, and Spuntino evolved from a gelato shop to a full-blown restaurant in 2014.

Over the past five years, the street has filled out with new businesses, including Middle State Coffee and Sonny’s Mediterranean, as well as a designer clothing store and new-age barber shop.

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There’s even an acaí bowl chain around the corner. But here’s how to spend a full day eating and drinking at homegrown establishments on this favorite block.

Breakfast

Despite the hole-in-the-wall feel, Taqueria La Familia’s menu covers an impressive range of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Keith McBrayer

Start at Taqueria La Familia for breakfast. It’s a small space with just a few tables inside, but when the weather is nice, they expand the seating outside. Whichever you choose, your meal begins with free chips, salsa and, if you ask, green chile, which is studded with bites of tender pork. For years, Taqueria La Familia has been a staple restaurant for Highland locals and North High students. On a school day during lunch, you’ll find a stream of high schoolers taking advantage of the modest menu prices and portion sizes (and probably ordering the carne asada chile cheese fries). But you’re here for breakfast. The huevos rancheros and chorizo scramble are reliable choices, both served with a stack of corn or flour tortillas. Another standout is the chilaquiles, tossed in either red or green salsa. Even though it’s breakfast, all of these plates come standard with rice and refried beans. Come hungry. Taqueria La Familia is located at 2642 W. 32nd Ave. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. For more information, visit facebook.com/TaqueriaLaFamilia32.

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Midmorning Coffee

Middle State’s one-and-one is an espresso shot and cortado combo, complete with sparkling water to cleanse the palate between sips. Keith McBrayer

After breakfast, walk over to Middle State for coffee. While the lattes and cappuccinos come out with nicely steamed milk (the baristas confidently pour tulip and rosetta foam art patterns), the espresso tonic is a refreshing alternative to enjoy from one of the bistro chairs outside. The barista-recommended order is the one-and-one: a shot of espresso and a small cortado served in a pair of charming ceramic cups. This is Middle State’s second location, and it feels like the younger sister to the original roastery downtown. The new cafe is smaller but more playful and colorful, with neon signage, indoor greenery and pink chairs offering a refreshing counterpart to the moody, skater vibe of the flagship location. If coffee isn’t your thing, the matcha, chai and seasonal drink offerings will have you covered. Middle State Coffee is located at 2622 W. 32nd Ave. and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, visit middlestatecoffee.com.

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Lunch Assemble a spread of dips, fresh sides and pita alongside protein options for mezze-style eating at Sonny’s Mediterranean. Courtesy of Sonny’s Mediterranean Right next door is Sonny’s Mediterranean. You’ll already be smelling the rotisserie-style chicken, roasted whole over live embers. When you can’t resist the aromas any longer, head inside and order a pita wrap or a full mezze spread. On weekends, Sonny’s has lamb as well. And for the non-meat eaters, the falafel is a popular option. The modular menu makes it easy to assemble a satisfying meal that could be entirely gluten-free, vegan or protein-maxxed. There are four hummus varieties to choose from (tehina, harissa, zhoug and basil), but don’t miss the baba ghanoush: a smoky, creamy dip you’ll want to scoop up with everything. Sonny’s Mediterranean is located at 2622 W. 32nd Ave., Suite 100, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit sonnysmed.com.

Afternoon Treat Enter through the propped door for freshly baked cakes, pan dulce and colorful pastries at Rosales Mexican Bakery. Keith McBrayer For after-lunch treats to go, check out Rosales Mexican Bakery, another no-frills neighborhood establishment. When you walk in, grab a set of tongs and a tray by the door, which you’ll use to help yourself from the cases. Peruse and carefully assemble your ideal mix of pan dulce and pastries. Look for hojarascas (shortbread cookies covered in cinnamon sugar), cochinitos (gingerbread piglets) or the sweet empanadas stuffed with pineapple or pumpkin. If you’re lucky, Rosales will still have slices of tres leches or flan available. At the counter, they’ll total your selection and box up the treats. Let’s face it: You probably won’t get around to meal prepping today, so consider grabbing a dozen tamales to go for the week ahead. While you’re at it, see if you need any pantry goods or traditional cooking implements. There’s a whole wall of dried beans, chiles, tortilla presses, comales and clay vessels to choose from. Rosales Mexican Bakery is located at 2636 W. 32nd Ave. and is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit rosalesmexicanbakery.shop.