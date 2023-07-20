Is the Price of Weed Going Back Up?

Dear Stoner: Is it just me, or is the price of weed going up again?
Davis
Dear Davis: Craft cannabis prices have been inching up for a while, and now overall wholesale prices are, too, according to state dispensary sales data. Although the increase was small, the median price per pound of cannabis flower rose for the first time in nearly two years, going from $649 in April to $703 in July. You will still find plenty of mids and shitty weed at bargain-basement prices in Colorado, but the good stuff isn't as cheap as it was last year, especially if it's sold in pre-packed jars.
rosin has never been cheaper, so walking out of the store with a quality haul at an affordable price isn't impossible. Yet.
Send questions to [email protected]