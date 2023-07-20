Navigation
Is the Price of Weed Going Back Up?

Cannabis prices are on the rise for the first time in nearly two years, according to state data. Let's talk about how that shakes out at dispensaries.
July 20, 2023
Westword
Dear Stoner: Is it just me, or is the price of weed going up again?
Davis

Dear Davis: Craft cannabis prices have been inching up for a while, and now overall wholesale prices are, too, according to state dispensary sales data. Although the increase was small, the median price per pound of cannabis flower rose for the first time in nearly two years, going from $649 in April to $703 in July. You will still find plenty of mids and shitty weed at bargain-basement prices in Colorado, but the good stuff isn't as cheap as it was last year, especially if it's sold in pre-packed jars.
click to enlarge Harvested cannabis hangs to dry.
Lindsey Bartlett
Cannabis users will gladly pay $40 to $50 an eighth for flower from the likes of 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Single Source and a few other top-tier cultivations selling their buds in swanky glass jars, and other growers are taking note. As more large-scale operations close and the truly talented growers separate themselves from the pack, expect this trend to continue on the craft side. Dispensaries still carry plenty of great unlabeled pot at $35 an eighth, though, and rosin has never been cheaper, so walking out of the store with a quality haul at an affordable price isn't impossible. Yet.

