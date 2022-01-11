Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Can Barbers Sell Blunts With In-Home Haircuts?

January 11, 2022 5:55AM

Ask a Stoner: Can Barbers Sell Blunts With In-Home Haircuts?
Westword
Dear Stoner: I have my own in-home haircutting service. I’ve been offering to bring alcohol and even lunch if they pay for it ahead of time. Would I legally be allowed to offer joints or blunts, too?
Laura

Dear Laura: Are you licensed to operate a door-to-door haircutting business in Denver and surrounding cities? Are you licensed to sell booze with those services? This isn’t a big deal if you’re only cutting a few friends’ hair and getting paid on Venmo — but you’re probably breaking the law already and should be careful how you advertise as your business grows.
click to enlarge UNSPLASH/JONATHAN COOPER
Unsplash/Jonathan Cooper
My barber offers beer and whiskey during or after a cut, but he doesn’t charge for them, because he doesn’t have a liquor license. The alcohol is allowed to be complimentary, though, and he knows I’ll tip him an extra $5 for the Pabst he gave me after the haircut. The extra money is never discussed, as I’m not paying him specifically for the booze. Bring your joints and blunts with you and offer them after you arrive, but don’t charge. Those who play along and tip accordingly will continue receiving the special treatment, and those who don’t can go back to the basic package. Just don’t offer weed on the side for a higher price on your website or Instagram page; that’s where trouble starts.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation