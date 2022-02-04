Cannabis Branding, 4/20 Shows and More With Ru Johnson

Touching on the cannabis side of things, how do you think Colorado’s overall cannabis industry has evolved in recent years, and how do you see it continuing to evolve in 2022?

In your opinion, what trends should those involved with cannabis, music, fashion and art look out for in the new year?

I think that consumer messaging is the most important thing. The reason this is so important is that the pandemic changed everything, and it's continuing to change, and people's opinions on it are continuing to change and evolve. If the messaging for consumers is not consistent in terms of how we are reconnecting in society, music, fashion or whatever, then we're going to have a big-time problem. Live music cannot survive if the messaging around who can attend shows and the requirements for those shows based on the pandemic are not clear.



Within fashion, we’ll never sit arm-to-arm, elbow-to-elbow, sneezing all over each other front-row at a fashion show ever again if this doesn't calm down, right? So you can take your freaking fantasies and throw them in the trash. We’re not going back to brunch. There are all of these potentials. So the trend that everyone is really going to need to tap into is going to be consumer messaging: how you're reaching your consumers, keeping them engaged, and making sure that your directives are clear so that we can operate together.

I think we’re seeing that a lot more people are paying attention to the depths of the cannabis industry. When a state legalizes or allows for adult use, a lot of times that can take up a chunk of the conversation. People are like, "Oh, you can go into a place and buy weed and it's totally legal!" And that was sort of the novelty, the honeymoon phase of the branding. What we’re seeing now is that more people are paying attention to the truly devastating effects of the War on Drugs and how many of those objectives continue to devastate some of the same communities today.We know that in Denver, and all over the country, there are social equity programs that are designed to lessen the impact of the War on Drugs. These programs exist all over, but none of them are exactly working in the best way, and that includes Denver. I think what we're going to see is not only more conversations around how social equity applicants are able to benefit from the city’s programs — because we are going to see changes happening — but I think we're also starting to see increased conversations about the importance of minority ownership in the cannabis industry, particularly in a place like Colorado, where the minority percentage [in the population] is so low anyway that it's even lower when it comes to minority ownership. I think we're going to start seeing those shifts in conversations as policy turns toward really making sure that social equity is at the forefront.