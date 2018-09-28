Cannabis Growing Tips With Lucy Sky's Head Grower

No matter the plant's legal status, Colorado has never been short of growers of cannabis — so out-of-staters looking to get into the business need to know what they're doing. And Mike Meyer (without the "s," so don't confuse him with Austin Powers or the Halloween slasher) definitely did. He got his start in California, growing cannabis in his attic as a hobby while studying horticulture in college.

In 2007 he jumped into California's medical marijuana industry, where he spent ten years learning about strain breeding and perfecting his plants. After moving to Denver in 2017, Meyer found himself heading the cultivation department of Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique, which is about to have four dispensaries open under its umbrella. To learn more about the craft of growing cannabis both commercially and personally, we chatted with Meyer about his budding trade.

Westword: What are some differences between growing cannabis commercially and a home-growing level?