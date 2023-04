Reader: Politicians Have Ruined the Cannabis Market in Colorado

So you’re telling me I won’t have to wait thirty minutes behind the perked-out lady leaning against her crutches who wants to touch every last one of the strains on display? Sign me up.

Where does this happen so I never go there? I have never spent more than a couple of minutes unless it’s a Saturday night before closing



Politicians have ruined the cannabis market in Colorado. Lounges are wack because we can’t eat or drink at them; the market only sells boof products because of how they structured laws and testing. They made the state unappealing to travelers who wanted to take a green vacation. This isn’t a surprise.



Time for the establishment to loosen these rules.

Your time spent dispensary shopping could be cut shorter if a new bill allowing online marijuana sales passes the Colorado Legislature . Although the state's marijuana dispensaries can now accept pre-orders, customers are still required to pay for those orders in person — and most of those transactions must be done in cash, because the majority of banks won't provide marijuana businesses with credit and debit sales systems for fear of violating federal prohibitions.Introduced by Representative William Lindstedt, House Bill 23-1279 would allow dispensaries and marijuana delivery services to accept online payments through pre-orders. Customers would still have to enter the store and show their IDs, or provide identification to a delivery driver, in order to pick up a purchase. But it would definitely save time.And in their comments on the Instagram post of our story , some consumers applaud the concept. Says Karl:Counters Andy:Offers Allele:Concludes Daniel:How long have you had to wait at a dispensary? What do you think of this proposal? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]