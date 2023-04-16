Reader: Politicians Have Ruined the Cannabis Market in Colorado

Introduced by Representative William Lindstedt, House Bill 23-1279 would allow dispensaries and marijuana delivery services to accept online payments through pre-orders. Customers would still have to enter the store and show their IDs, or provide identification to a delivery driver, in order to pick up a purchase. But it would definitely save time.
And in their comments on the Instagram post of our story, some consumers applaud the concept. Says Karl:
So you’re telling me I won’t have to wait thirty minutes behind the perked-out lady leaning against her crutches who wants to touch every last one of the strains on display? Sign me up.
Counters Andy:
Where does this happen so I never go there? I have never spent more than a couple of minutes unless it’s a Saturday night before closingOffers Allele:
Politicians have ruined the cannabis market in Colorado. Lounges are wack because we can’t eat or drink at them; the market only sells boof products because of how they structured laws and testing. They made the state unappealing to travelers who wanted to take a green vacation. This isn’t a surprise.Concludes Daniel:
Time for the establishment to loosen these rules.How long have you had to wait at a dispensary? What do you think of this proposal? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]