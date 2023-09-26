 How Cannabis Plants Mutate | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Can Cannabis Plants Mutate?

From a subtle color change to wacky leaves or branches, cannabis DNA can mutate, too.
September 26, 2023
A cartoon pothead smokes joint
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: Can cannabis plants mutate? I saw a double-budded flower, and wondered if you'd ever seen anything weird on weed.
Cary

Dear Cary: Cannabis plants have experienced plenty of mutations, from a subtle color change to wacky leaves. I've never seen anything crazy outside of variegation — differently colored leaves, buds and stems on the same plant — but growers love sharing odd things they come across. Color changes and twin seedlings are relatively common, but leaves can also mutate, with tri-leafs, dual-colored leaves and bud-bearing leaves just a few examples.
click to enlarge Wet cannabis leaves
Color changes and twin seedlings are relatively common, but leaves can also mutate, with tri-leafs, dual-colored leaves and bud-bearing leaves just a few examples.
Unsplash/Esteban López
One mutation involving webbed leaves, known as duckfoot, was popular enough for growers to breed the quality into a few novelty strains like Duckfoot and Frisian Duck. Non-leaf mutations like twin seedlings or low-hanging "creeper" branches are often doomed to die on their own or take out the entire plant with them, while other oddities have been encouraged by growers. More successful examples include cannabis that grows like herbs or vines as opposed to the shrub-like pot plants you're used to, which is somewhat popular in Australia; other rare bud mutations have been known to increase THC potency. Some of these abnormalities could be undocumented effects of specific growing techniques and environments, and not real mutations, but either way, they're fun to look at online.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours Coming to Denver in October

Paranormal

Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours Coming to Denver in October

By Thomas Mitchell
Boomer Bowl: Magic Mushroom Growing Competition Coming to Denver

Psychedelics

Boomer Bowl: Magic Mushroom Growing Competition Coming to Denver

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Magic Mushrooms and More

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Magic Mushrooms and More

By Westword Staff
Colorado's Best Edibles for Football Sunday

Sports

Colorado's Best Edibles for Football Sunday

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation