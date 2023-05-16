Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Do Cannabis Users Require More Anesthesia?

May 16, 2023 6:01AM

A stoned cartoon man smokes a joint
Westword
Dear Stoner: I'm likely to have surgery soon, and my friend told me to be honest about my marijuana use, because I'll need more painkillers. I don't take opioids or anything like that, so why would smoking weed require more painkillers?
Jenni

Dear Jenni: If you're going to sleep for surgery, you should definitely let the hospital staff know that you use cannabis. According to UCHealth, undisciplined cannabis users face serious risks with anesthesia, including heart attacks, if they consume cannabis within an hour of surgery and have pre-existing conditions. Cannabis users also take longer to empty their stomachs, according to UCHealth, leaving them prone to "having stomach contents come into your throat and sucked into your lungs before an anesthesiologist can insert a breathing tube."
click to enlarge A group of medical professionals prepare a person for surgery.
If you're going to sleep for surgery, you should tell the hospital staff about your cannabis use.
Unsplash/National Cancer Institute
Those grizzly outcomes are rare, but this one isn't: Since most cannabis and opioid users require a lot more anesthesia than non-users, not coming clean will probably make your surgery more painful and last longer. Don't worry: The hospital staffers aren't going to narc, and you won't be fooling them, anyway. "We can figure it out once you are asleep, but it's best if we don’t have to," UCHealth anesthesia director Dr. Jennifer Kollman says.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation