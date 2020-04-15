Why Colorado Tokers Love Castaway

For most of us (I can’t speak for you 5G conspiracy theorists), our respective levels of concern over coronavirus are connected to events or breaking news stories. So it’s not shocking that we didn’t care until Tom Hanks got it. Not only is he famous, he’s just so...nice. Close restaurants, shut down sports, but don’t you fucking dare take Forrest Gump away.

Luckily, we didn’t have to pour one out for Hanks or his wife, Rita Wilson, after they recovered from the virus, but rolling one up in his honor felt more than appropriate after coming across a strain called Castaway during an essential trip to the dispensary. I was actually more excited about claims that it tastes like the fruit section of a hotel breakfast buffet, but the stoned irony of seeing Castaway during a recent Netflix browse minutes after smoking it was too strong to ignore.

Castaway’s tropical lineage — Banana OG and Papaya — has helped the strain become anything but a loner in Colorado of late, with a long list of dispensaries from Durango to Boulder carrying it over the past six months. Were it not for influential wholesale cultivations pushing the strain, however, I’m not sure the lonely hybrid would’ve been as welcomed by the mainland. Castaway’s high was relatively generic, providing neither energy nor relaxation, and my focus and wit were all but gone after smoking it, leaving me on a virtual island during a Zoom session of usual shit-talking with friends. Castaway’s hyped fruit-cocktail flavor profile was also a disappointment, and went back and forth between semi-sweet and chalky.

Despite having too neutral of a high for my taste, stress was largely a non-factor during my week of trying out Castaway, and the munchies were almost nonexistent. That was not only welcome — since the munchies aren’t exactly the most desirable side effect as we limit trips to the grocery store — but also made the strain a useful addition for your quest for a stoner summer body, which will be harder than usual to achieve without gyms and public pull-up bars.

We’ve heard of tokers reeling in Castaway from Boulder Wellness Center, Colorado Harvest Company, Eclipse Cannabis, Golden Meds, Higher Grade, The Joint by Cannabis, Northern Lights, RiverRock Wellness and Solace Meds, as well as other dispensaries across the state.

Looks: Castaway’s dense, mitten-shaped buds are usually brighter than Banana OG and don’t have the propensity to turn purple like Papaya, instead taking on the classic, somewhat generic look of Jack Herer, with average trichome coverage and limited pistils.

Smell: It’s certainty fruity, but not tropical-desert-island fruity. Bright, herbal notes of lavender and ripe hints of melon and banana were pleasant enough, but were overshadowed in the end by dry, chalky hints of kush and bubble gum.

Flavor: Would Castaway be the only strain I’d pick for life on a desert island, or even crack my top ten? No, but there are a lot worse things out there to be stranded with. Subtle hints of honeydew melon and mango run smack dab into a chalky, rubbery mix of skunk and soil, making this taste more like mid-tier hash than a fruit salad.

Effects: Although generic for me, Castaway’s potency can creep past the 20 percent THC range, so the lack of euphoria, curiosity and even relaxation can trick you into thinking more smoking is needed. Don’t do that, or you’ll be staring at a blank wall for the better part of an hour.

Home grower’s take: “Not sure if you can find clones of this, but I know a couple of friends who have bought seeds of it from Oni Seed Co. They took their time and let it bloom for at least seventy days. More productive and better high than Banana OG, in my opinion, but [Castaway] needs a while to cure, and it’ll smell like grass if you do it wrong, just like anything else.”

