Why Colorado Tokers Love Papaya

Being a cannabis critic is far from a stressful gig, but we could all use a little vacation sometimes. Unfortunately, the most my budget can afford is a free trip to the park, but there are other ways to escape. While I’ve never been a huge Corona guy, the brewery’s “Find Your Beach” campaign, in which opening a Corona takes you to an imaginary tropical paradise, isn’t a total crock: Enjoying certain flavors or aromas is a great way to forget where you are and instead imagine where you want to be.

Given the plant’s head-changing qualities, a cannabis strain with sensory characteristics that remind you of a vacation can be very effective at “taking you away” from a shitty job, dumpy apartment or sweltering back yard. A recent trip to the pot shop even helped me escape a bad case of the Mondays after Papaya, an indica-leaning hybrid, presented itself.

Known for a calming tropical flavor reminiscent of papaya, mango, guava and other sweet and savory fruit, Papaya was originally bred by Nirvana Seeds, an online seed bank that specializes in Dutch and European genetics. The strain grows and looks like an indica, with short, bushy plants that produce round, resin-glazed buds, and its calming effects line up with that designation. The relaxation is more mental for the majority of the high, however, while many users report a jolt of focused energy that helps with work and creative production.