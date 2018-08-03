Where Are the Cheapest Cities to Buy Pot? We Crunched the Numbers.

Be aware of variations in pot taxes. Stoners who play them right can fill the piggy bank.

Cannabis prices can vary on the street, with many a stoner falling prey to dealers selling bags of reggie at extreme rates. But as pot legalization slowly sweeps the country, that price variation is taking on a different shape. No longer molded by individual whim, variation in pot prices is now largely determined by trackable supply-and-demand as well as state and local pot taxes.

Per a report from Flowhub, a Denver-based cannabis software firm, state and local sales taxes on legal pot has led to price deviations of up to 15 percent across legal markets in the U.S., with a $35 eighth amounting (with taxes) to $41.39 in Las Vegas, but $48.48 in Los Angeles. Here in Colorado, variation is more subdued, with tax differences between counties maxing out at 6.9 percent. Still, a working knowledge of those differences could lead to major savings for high quantity consumers.

To find out which prominent Colorado and metro communities are taxing you for retail pot when it's all said and done, we crunched the numbers from Flowhub and local governments. See our findings below.