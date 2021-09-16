Ask a Stoner: Dispensaries Willing to Serve 18-Year-Olds

Dear Stoner:
I’m eighteen and recently obtained my medical card. I’m wondering if I’m able to buy recreational weed with it. I don’t live close to a store that accepts eighteen-year-old patients.
Dave
Dear Dave:
Medical and recreational marijuana sales are kept separate for a number of reasons, and your request is one of them. Although many of the products are the same, medical and recreational pot are monitored and sold under different systems, and the recreational side doesn’t let in anyone under 21 no matter what. This is supposed to be medicine for you...right?
Most medical dispensaries that also have a recreational license will only serve patients 21 and up.
Thomas Mitchell
The eighteen-to-twenty-year-old crowd of MMJ patients doesn’t have as many rights as older patients these days, and that includes lower daily purchase limits
and a smaller pool of dispensaries willing to serve you. The majority of medical stores that also have a recreational license will only serve patients 21 and up, so look up medical-only shops nearby. They’re more likely to accept you.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.