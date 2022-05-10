Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Can Marijuana Deliveries Cross City Borders?

May 10, 2022 5:57AM

Dear Stoner: I live in Aurora, but my favorite dispensaries are in Denver. Can they deliver to
me, since that’s legal in Denver now?
Camille

Dear Camille: They could in theory, but probably can’t in real life. Aurora and Denver are
Colorado’s only towns of consequence currently allowing recreational marijuana delivery; delivery across city lines is okay as long as the towns have permitted the practice and the dispensary is licensed to deliver in both jurisdictions. So if your favorite dispensary has been approved for delivery in Denver and then receives approval in Aurora, you’re good to go. But for a company to get such approval is a lot easier said than done right now.
click to enlarge An employee for Cookies dispensary in Denver reviews the store's inventory. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
An employee for Cookies dispensary in Denver reviews the store's inventory.
Jacqueline Collins
The licensing rules and requirements in Aurora and Denver are very different, and only a few
stores have delivery licenses in both cities — but all of those dispensaries have locations in both Aurora
and Denver, so you’re not getting anything Denver-specific by ordering from one in Denver as opposed to
Aurora. Based on the small number of dispensaries that opted into delivery since it was legalized, there’s a good chance your favorite store doesn’t deliver in Denver, either.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
