Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Does Colorado's New Possession Limit Extend to Dispensaries?

September 28, 2021 6:01AM

Ask a Stoner: Does Colorado's New Possession Limit Extend to Dispensaries?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Now that the weed possession limit has been raised in Colorado, does that mean I can buy more at dispensaries?
Buku Burner

Dear Burner: New cannabis rights move slowly, even in Colorado. Earlier this year, House Bill 1090’s passage did create a law raising the recreational cannabis possession limit from 1 ounce to 2 ounces while adding pathways for clearing past pot charges, but dispensaries operate under different rules than us normal folk.
click to enlarge SCOTT LENTZ
Scott Lentz
The pot industry is regulated by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, which is empowered by state lawmakers to craft and enforce most of its own regulations, so the MED’s rules for us don’t have to align with personal possession laws. In a recent interview with Westword, MED senior director Dominique Mendiola said that the new possession law “does not affect prior-established sales limits,” and that the 1-ounce daily purchasing limit at recreational pot shops would stay in place until the MED decides otherwise. There hasn’t been an outside push for the MED to increase that daily sales limit, but there isn’t a state tracking system for recreational pot purchases, either (there is for medical marijuana purchases, however), so it’s really on dispensaries and customers to follow these restrictions.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation