Medical Marijuana Recall Hits Twelve Dispensaries

Colorado state officials have issued a recall for medical marijuana sold at twelve dispensaries across the state from wholesale grower Adams Green Crossing LLC.
According to a June 20 notice from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, three marijuana harvests from Adams Green Crossing in February were found to have unsafe levels of mold and yeast. Over 75 additional harvests went untested in 2023 and early 2024, so the MED considers those batches of marijuana to be "potentially unsafe," as well.
The recalled marijuana was sold to medical patients between August 16, 2023, and April 30 of this year, according to the MED. Most of the dispensaries that sold the recalled marijuana are located in the Denver area, with stores in Boulder, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction also having sold it.
"Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting an MED Reporting Form," the MED recall reads.
All marijuana products sourced from Adams Green Crossing have the following license number on their packaging: 403-01753.
Attempts to reach Adams Green Crossing and its listed owner, Cyrus Hassani, were unsuccessful.
This is the fifth recall issued by the MED in 2024, with the majority of them associated with forms of mold, yeast and improper testing.
In 2023, the MED issued eighteen recalls, all connected to improper testing procedures or improper levels of mold, yeast or aspergillus, which is a common mold found indoors, outdoors and in marijuana samples.