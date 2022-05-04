Colorado Springs Medical Marijuana Recall Stretches Back One Year

Medical marijuana sold at two dispensaries in Colorado Springs has been recalled by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, but most of it has probably already been smoked.
According to a May 3 notice from the MED and the state Department of Public Health and Environment, any marijuana flower, shake or trim purchased at Canna Meds Wellness Centers from May 2, 2021, to April 6, 2022, is a threat to public health and safety. The recall stemmed from failed mold and yeast testing, but the MED announcement says that Canna Meds also violated several tracking protocols.
While the majority of MED recalls are issued months after the flagged products are sold, this notice spans nearly a full year. Testing for pesticides, mold and other contaminants is required of marijuana growers in Colorado, and it's the responsibility of cultivation and dispensary owners to ensure that those requirements are met, according to the MED. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies potential contamination.
On top of learning that Canna Meds marijuana contained unsafe mold and yeast levels, the MED investigation discovered that the dispensary chain had failed to submit harvests for required contaminant testing in 2021 and 2022. However, Canna Meds labeling and records did not include the strains produced during that time, the recall notes, nor did the company specify the stores at which the sales occurred.
Because Canna Meds failed to submit multiple harvests for contaminant testing and the MED couldn't specify the strains sold during the time of the violations, the department considers all marijuana plant matter purchased from Canna Meds to be unsafe for consumption.
"Consumers who have affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the medical marijuana store where it was purchased for proper disposal," the recall reads. "Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately, report the event to the store from which they purchased the product and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting an MED Reporting Form."
Founded in 2009, Canna Meds operates two dispensaries in Colorado Springs, with one store at 506 North Chelton Road and another at 2218 North Academy Place. (Both are medical marijuana stores; Colorado Springs does not allow recreational sales.) On top of Canna Meds branding, any marijuana sold from the two stores should have one of the following dispensary license numbers on its packaging: 402-00272 and 402-01026.
Canna Meds has not responded to a request for comment.