Ask a Stoner: Should I Cover the Smell of Weed Before Entering the Public?

June 2, 2022 5:56AM

Ask a Stoner: Should I Cover the Smell of Weed Before Entering the Public?
Westword
Dear Stoner: I smoked a joint on the walk to the movies Friday night, and then some mom sitting next to me called an usher over to complain about the smell. Should I have done anything different?
Jose

Dear Jose: You must’ve burned something dank to set off a Karen’s smoke detector in a movie theater, which has loads of other smells and sticky things lurking around. This sounds much more embarrassing for her than you, though, especially in Denver. But if you’re asking if you should smell better in public...why not?
JACQUELINE COLLINS
Jacqueline Collins
Smoking a joint minutes before walking in probably made the movie itself a lot more fun, but that also turns interactions with the ticket person and snack-bar line into a stoned gauntlet of anxiety and jumbled words. God forbid you need to find your seats in the dark. If the red eyes don’t give you away, smoke-coated hands and clothes will. Either be okay with the passive-aggressive (or in your case, aggressive) judgment, or put in the minimum effort of using eye drops and cologne. ’Tis a simple part of the game when you toke right before a public outing.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
