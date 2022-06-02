Ask a Stoner: Should I Cover the Smell of Weed Before Entering the Public?

Dear Stoner: I smoked a joint on the walk to the movies Friday night, and then some mom sitting next to me called an usher over to complain about the smell. Should I have done anything different?
Jose
Dear Jose: You must’ve burned something dank to set off a Karen’s smoke detector in a movie theater, which has loads of other smells and sticky things lurking around. This sounds much more embarrassing for her than you, though, especially in Denver. But if you’re asking if you should smell better in public...why not?
