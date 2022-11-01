Ask a Stoner: I Took a Dab and Now Need a Piss Test!

click to enlarge Westword

I took a dab last night and just found out I probably have a piss test in a week. Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?“Weed: It’s not what you used to smoke” has essentially been the slogan of anti-cannabis crusaders for the last few years as they fight against high-potency products. But in this case, all of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting.You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing. If THC was in your system before the dab, or if you took several dabs over the span of 24 hours, then things would be more grim — but a single dab isn’t that different from sharing a full joint with someone.Start cleaning out your system now, and the odds are favorable.