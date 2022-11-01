Ask a Stoner: I Took a Dab and Now Need a Piss Test!

Dear Stoner: I took a dab last night and just found out I probably have a piss test in a week. Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?
Nervous Nelly
Dear Nervous Nelly: “Weed: It’s not what you used to smoke” has essentially been the slogan of anti-cannabis crusaders for the last few years as they fight against high-potency products. But in this case, all of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting.
Start cleaning out your system now, and the odds are favorable.
