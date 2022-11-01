Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: I Took a Dab and Now Need a Piss Test!

November 1, 2022 6:00AM

Did you visit the dab-o-lantern on Halloween?
Did you visit the dab-o-lantern on Halloween? Jacqueline Collins
Dear Stoner: I took a dab last night and just found out I probably have a piss test in a week. Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?

Nervous Nelly
Dear Nervous Nelly: “Weed: It’s not what you used to smoke” has essentially been the slogan of anti-cannabis crusaders for the last few years as they fight against high-potency products. But in this case, all of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting.

click to enlarge
Westword
You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing. If THC was in your system before the dab, or if you took several dabs over the span of 24 hours, then things would be more grim — but a single dab isn’t that different from sharing a full joint with someone.

Start cleaning out your system now, and the odds are favorable.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation