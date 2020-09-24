Botanico Stores Reopen After Settlement With Department of Revenue

The two Botanico dispensaries in Denver have reopened after owner Ben Perrone agreed to a settlement with the state Department of Revenue that calls for Botanico paying the DOR nearly $200,000 for violating state retail marijuana codes.

The stores, located at 3054 Larimer Street and 777 Canosa Court, were closed by the DOR's Marijuana Enforcement Division on July 22, with notices of license suspensions posted on both storefronts.

Botanico dispensaries reopened in time for the Labor Day weekend, and this September 4 post on Botanica's Instagram page: "And we are ready to CELEBRATE and say F*ck 2020 with the biggest weekend we have had in 10 years!!!"

The post doesn't mention why the stores were closed, but an agreement between the DOR and Botanico indicates that the state was investigating the dispensaries for violating marijuana law subsections related to payment of taxes and licensing fees.

Suspension orders from the MED, seen here at Botanico's store at 777 Canosa Court, were posted at both dispensaries. Thomas Mitchell

According to DOR documents outlining the agreement, Botanico will pay an "outstanding" amount of $180,091.47 owed to the DOR over the span of thirteen months, as well as a $15,000 fine. If Botanico fails to pay a monthly installment or to file and pay its tax returns, the company's six cultivation, retail and infused product manufacturing licenses "will be automatically, voluntarily surrendered and treated as revoked."

The deal nullifies both the suspension order and any need for a disciplinary hearing, according to the DOR documents. Both the DOR and Perrone declined to comment on the suspension and subsequent agreement.