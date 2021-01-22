Denver's Blazy Susan Builds Dab Bars for Celebrities

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While the cannabis industry is moving full steam ahead, there are still some uncertain aspects to its future, including how it will play out at parties and events. No longer confined to the alleyway or side room, marijuana use is now a popular pillar of house parties and private events — when there's not a pandemic going on, anyway — and the evolution of the dab bar is a clear example.

Similar to a bar serving drinks at a reception or lavish party, dab bars are stocked with cannabis concentrates, dab rigs and sanitization materials, and are usually operated by a server. The new form of social consumption bypasses bong rips and joints of flower, and gets right down to business with a potent hit of extract, just like a round of shots with the crew. Celebrities are already getting in on the action, and several of them are calling on a Denver business to get their dab bars set up.

Blazy Susan is largely known for making pink rolling papers and spinning rolling trays for at-home cannabis use, but the company's owner, Will Breakell, is building a reputation with his custom dab bars. Celebrities like Bella Thorne have called on Breakell to make their back yards into dab-friendly playgrounds, and he thinks that's just the start of something big. We caught up with the cannabis handyman to learn more.

Westword: When people ask you what a dab bar is, how do you explain it?

Will Breakell: A dab bar, or cannabis consumption bar, is a new concept in the world of cannabis. We like to refer to it as a Blazy Bar. The basic idea is that it will be the focal point of consumption in the home. Just as a traditional bar or bar cart is the home to your drinks and tools used to make your cocktails, the Blazy Bar is home to everything you need to medicate, whether that’s by yourself or with friends. It’s meant to be a communal space that takes consumption out of the garage and into the home. We believe getting high is a ritual that should be celebrated and enjoyed with your loved ones, not pushed aside as something to hide or be ashamed of.

How did you find yourself building these bars and trays? How much have the designs progressed from when you started?

The idea came like most of our great ideas do: while stoned. Blazy Susan was born as a way to organize and centralize your smoking experience; the Blazy Bar is a natural evolution of this idea. Since the brand’s inception, we’ve wanted to build custom consumption accessories and furniture, but never had the resources to bring those ideas to fruition. As the brand has expanded thanks to the success of our signature spinning rolling tray and pink papers, we now have the freedom and ability to tackle these more ambitious projects. From CNC routers to laser cutters and flatbed printers, the world is our (infused) oyster.

All of our products have materialized thanks to feedback and guidance from our customer base. Since day one, the “Blazy Gang” has led the way, and has helped us take our innovations to the next level. What may start out as a simple drawing on a whiteboard quickly evolves into a brand-new product idea. We build it, see what works and what doesn’t, and tweak from there.

Have you taken on interesting custom projects? Can you tell us about some of them?

Our first ever custom project was actually a gift for none other than Jimmy Kimmel. Since then, we’ve worked with everyone from Taylor Gang to Bella Thorne — not to mention countless projects and brand collaborations within the cannabis industry.

The project with Bella was some of our proudest work. That was also our biggest project to date, and a huge learning experience. We created a one-of-a-kind Blazy Bar for Bella, featuring a ten-foot live-edge top and built-in E-nails for concentrates, along with storage, outlets for charging vape devices and more. This bespoke creation was built here in Denver, and then driven to her California home to be installed by us. This was the first time we’d done anything like this, and we can’t wait until the next opportunity we’re given to create another cannabis moment like this.

Are dab bars an option for a house party at a house that isn't a mansion? How would someone go about creating or renting one?

We can’t give away too much here. All we can say is that by the time house parties are back to being a thing, we’ll have something for everyone. Stay tuned!

How common do you see dab bars and trays becoming as cannabis goes mainstream?

While this may sound like a super-niche product on paper, we believe that the sky's the limit. We think that Blazy Susans and Blazy Bars can become household names, just like our namesake, the lazy susan, is. Most homes have some sort of bar or bar cart, and we see no reason why cannabis consumption areas won’t become an integral part of most homes as well. Legalization seems to be inevitable, and the stigmas surrounding the industry are going up in smoke. Even those who don’t consume themselves will still want to be able to entertain their guests with something like it.

What's the anatomy of a Blazy Susan? What makes it stand above a basic rolling tray?

It’s made for everything, and it’s not just a rolling tray; it’s a conversational centerpiece that organizes, stores and celebrates all of your favorite accessories and cannabis products. From smokable flower to concentrates, edibles and more, there are endless options and configurations — not to mention it spins!