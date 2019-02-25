Vape and Play Cannabis Lounge Closes One Month After Opening

Denver's second licensed cannabis lounge, Vape and Play, is now closed and has been put up for sale by its owners, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.
Vape and Play closed over the last weekend of February, though there are no signs noting the closing on the doors at 1753 South Broadway, nor is there a notice on Vape and Play's Facebook account, which hasn't been active since February 20. Calls to the lounge went unanswered on February 25; the phone message says that Vape and Play would reopen after the snow cleared.
But Vape and Play founder Taylor Rosean confirms that Vape and Play is for sale. He declined to comment further.
The cannabis vaping lounge had just opened in late January, but had been in the works since 2017 as Rosean and his family searched for funding and a location. Planning to provide legal cannabis consumption and host various music, food and entertainment events in the heart of South Broadway's "Green Mile," Vape and Play's owners hoped that proximity to a dispensary-laden part of town with above-average foot traffic would set up the spot for success.
During its short life, Vape and Play was just the second licensed cannabis consumption space in Denver, following the Coffee Joint. The businesses are licensed through Denver's social cannabis consumption program, which allows owners to apply for private pot use areas. However, businesses with social consumption licenses are barred from selling cannabis or allowing alcohol consumption under state law, making customers and subsequent profits hard to come by.
The news makes February a harsh month for the city's social pot use sector. Backers of Dean Ween's ten proposed cannabis-friendly concerts rescinded their application on February 5, a day after filing it with Excise and Licenses.
