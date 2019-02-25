Vape and Play Cannabis Lounge Closes One Month After Opening

Denver's second licensed cannabis lounge, Vape and Play, is now closed and has been put up for sale by its owners, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Vape and Play closed over the last weekend of February, though there are no signs noting the closing on the doors at 1753 South Broadway, nor is there a notice on Vape and Play's Facebook account, which hasn't been active since February 20. Calls to the lounge went unanswered on February 25; the phone message says that Vape and Play would reopen after the snow cleared.