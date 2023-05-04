Ask a Stoner: Dispensary Birthday Deals and Freebies

Dear Stoner: Do dispensaries hook up customers on their birthday? Mine is coming up soon, but I'm broke, so a free joint would make a big difference.
Mario
Dear Mario: A lot of dispensaries provide the birthday hookup. Oftentimes, it's simply out of budtender generosity, but there are stores with sales for customers on their birthdays, too. We've taken advantage of birthday discounts at Apothecary Farms, Emerald Fields, KrystaLeaves and Verts Neighborhood Dispensary; we've also heard of birthday joint specials at Golden Meds, Lightshade, Medicine Man, Rocky Road, Xclusive Cannabis and plenty of other dispensaries. These promotions can change or may require registration in a store's loyalty program before you get a deal, so do some research in advance.
Purple Haze, which is a head shop, not a dispensary. Flash your ID on your birthday in any of Purple Haze's seven stores in the metro area, and you'll get a steep discount on a piece of glass, with very few restrictions. If that's not the time to upgrade your bong selection, I don't know what is. Happy birthday to you!
