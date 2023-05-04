Navigation
Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Dispensary Birthday Deals and Freebies

and May 4, 2023 6:02AM

A cartoon stoner smokes marijuana
Westword
Dear Stoner: Do dispensaries hook up customers on their birthday? Mine is coming up soon, but I'm broke, so a free joint would make a big difference.
Mario

Dear Mario: A lot of dispensaries provide the birthday hookup. Oftentimes, it's simply out of budtender generosity, but there are stores with sales for customers on their birthdays, too. We've taken advantage of birthday discounts at Apothecary Farms, Emerald Fields, KrystaLeaves and Verts Neighborhood Dispensary; we've also heard of birthday joint specials at Golden Meds, Lightshade, Medicine Man, Rocky Road, Xclusive Cannabis and plenty of other dispensaries. These promotions can change or may require registration in a store's loyalty program before you get a deal, so do some research in advance.
click to enlarge A woman smokes a joint on a mobile cannabis lounge
Free birthday joints are a popular dispensary promotion.
Jacqueline Collins
Cheap weed is cool, but my favorite birthday deal is at Purple Haze, which is a head shop, not a dispensary. Flash your ID on your birthday in any of Purple Haze's seven stores in the metro area, and you'll get a steep discount on a piece of glass, with very few restrictions. If that's not the time to upgrade your bong selection, I don't know what is. Happy birthday to you!

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

