Ask a Stoner: Where Are the Pre-Rolled Blunts?

Why is it so hard to find pre-rolled blunts in dispensaries? The ones I have found are rolled with hemp. Do real ones even exist?Get used to the hemp blunts or get your grinder out. Colorado law bans dispensaries from selling tobacco products, so let’s kill any notion of pre-rolls made with Dutch Masters Swisher Sweets or those perfume-soaked blunt wraps you used in high school. Considering how much better a joint usually is when it’s made with weed we’ve seen, smelled and touched before smoking, that rule is probably in our best interest. There are exceptions, of course, but pre-rolls aren’t to be blindly trusted. Gentleman Quinns and the Flower Collective have proven that a decent pre-rolled blunt can be made with hemp and cannabis leaves (though you’re paying for the convenience of not rolling your own). Cannabis leaves produce a fine burn, don’t have as many chemicals as their tobacco counterparts and let the flower shine. Other than masking the taste of shitty weed, I can’t see the point of smoking a flavored wrap.