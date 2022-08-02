Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Where Are the Pre-Rolled Blunts?

August 2, 2022 5:58AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Why is it so hard to find pre-rolled blunts in dispensaries? The ones I have found are rolled with hemp. Do real ones even exist?
Dutch Master

Dear Dutch Master: Get used to the hemp blunts or get your grinder out. Colorado law bans dispensaries from selling tobacco products, so let’s kill any notion of pre-rolls made with Dutch Masters, Swisher Sweets or those perfume-soaked blunt wraps you used in high school. Considering how much better a joint usually is when it’s made with weed we’ve seen, smelled and touched before smoking, that rule is probably in our best interest. There are exceptions, of course, but pre-rolls aren’t to be blindly trusted.
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
Gentleman Quinns and the Flower Collective have proven that a decent pre-rolled blunt can be made with hemp and cannabis leaves (though you’re paying for the convenience of not rolling your own). Cannabis leaves produce a fine burn, don’t have as many chemicals as their tobacco counterparts and let the flower shine. Other than masking the taste of shitty weed, I can’t see the point of smoking a flavored wrap.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation