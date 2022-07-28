Ask a Stoner: Nobody Cares About Marijuana Delivery

Dear Stoner: When is Denver going to admit that no one cares about weed delivery?
Stefanie
Dear Stefanie: That failure goes beyond Denver and across the state, as Aurora is the only other city of note to allow recreational pot delivery. Although the majority of Aurora’s 24 stores offer delivery, the impact has been minor, according to both dispensary owners in that city and Aurora marijuana sales figures. In Denver, just nine of 207 dispensaries currently offer delivery, according to the Department of Excise and Licenses.
making that social equality partnership arrangement permanent. We’ll see how that plays out, but hopes aren’t high.
Send questions to [email protected]