Ask a Stoner: Nobody Cares About Marijuana Delivery

click to enlarge Marijuana delivery services currently operate in Aurora and Denver. Courtesy of Flyhi

When is Denver going to admit that no one cares about weed delivery?That failure goes beyond Denver and across the state, as Aurora is the only other city of note to allow recreational pot delivery. Although the majority of Aurora’s 24 stores offer delivery, the impact has been minor, according to both dispensary owners in that city and Aurora marijuana sales figures. In Denver, just nine of 207 dispensaries currently offer delivery, according to the Department of Excise and Licenses State rules have created a complicated process for customer transactions while also banning deliveries from hotels, creating real obstacles to a delivery business’s viability. But Denver’s biggest holdup could be the initial requirement that dispensaries partner with transport services — which, until 2024, would have to qualify under social equity rules to get delivery licenses. Since so few dispensaries opted in to the program, apparently waiting until they could apply for delivery licenses on their own and keep all the cash, the city has proposed making that social equality partnership arrangement permanent . We’ll see how that plays out, but hopes aren’t high.