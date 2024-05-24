Does My Nose Get Used to the Smell of Weed?

Dear Stoner: I smoke weed in my home often and rarely notice the smell of burnt weed or that skunky sticky icky. But when someone smokes weed on the street corner or in their front yard, the smell is potent and I notice immediately. What's going on there?
Polly
Dear Polly: Noticing the stank of good weed in public is like smelling barbecue when you don't have dinner plans. It'll grab you. Getting used to your own brand is easy, too, whether it's layers of weed smoke or post-dinner flatulence — and this is all by your body's design.
