Ask a Stoner: How Long Does Weed Smoke's Smell Linger?

Dear Stoner: How long does the smell of weed last if I smoke a joint indoors?

Vanna

Dear Vanna: At my mother’s house? Forever. (Don’t fuck with their noses; they always know.)

Otherwise, there are too many variables to give you a solid number — but the key word today is “ventilation.” Smoking a joint inside a room with no open window or constant air-conditioning will leave it smelling like stale pot smoke for days. Smoke that joint next to an open window and turn a fan on afterward, though, and the smell will probably be gone within three to five hours, though the direction of the outside air and contents of the room (clothes like to soak up smoke) could change that.

Jacqueline Collins

Candles, air fresheners and incense usually hurt more than they help, but Ozium or the ol’ dryer-sheet method will help neutralize the smoke odor much faster. Bottom line: Give yourself at least a few hours, and that’s only if you know how to create a good cross-breeze in the place.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.