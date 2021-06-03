Ask a Stoner: How Long Does Weed Smoke's Smell Linger?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: How long does the smell of weed last if I smoke a joint indoors?
Vanna
Dear Vanna: At my mother’s house? Forever. (Don’t fuck with their noses; they always know.)
Otherwise, there are too many variables to give you a solid number — but the key word today is “ventilation.” Smoking a joint inside a room with no open window or constant air-conditioning will leave it smelling like stale pot smoke for days. Smoke that joint next to an open window and turn a fan on afterward, though, and the smell will probably be gone within three to five hours, though the direction of the outside air and contents of the room (clothes like to soak up smoke) could change that.
Candles, air fresheners and incense usually hurt more than they help, but Ozium or the ol’ dryer-sheet method will help neutralize the smoke odor much faster. Bottom line: Give yourself at least a few hours, and that’s only if you know how to create a good cross-breeze in the place.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.