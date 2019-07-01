Recreational Dispensary Bgood Opens in Englewood

The south Denver area has a new recreational dispensary, and it's a familiar name in the suburbs. On Friday, June 28, Bgood celebrated the grand opening of a new store in Englewood's Central Business District, the chain's fourth dispensary location in Colorado.

Bgood marketing director Graydon Washington says the new store, located at 11 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood, is a prime spot for underserved cannabis users in the south Denver area. With Bgood now open, that makes three recreational dispensaries within Englewood, a city of over 34,000.

“We wanted to look at what was south of Denver, and there aren’t many dispensaries in this area,” he says Washington. “There was a need for dispensaries here, so we decided to open one.”

The grand opening lasted through the weekend, and was filled with a number of activities, including yoga and a Loopr mobile cannabis lounge parked outside the dispensary for social cannabis use.

Those attending the opening watched local street artists MPEK36 and Pulp paint a mural on the side of the dispensary and could buy their work at a popup inside. Washington hopes that displaying local artists can help Bgood connect deeper with the surrounding community and set itself apart from other dispensaries.

The new store features a collaborative mural by artists MPEK36 and Pulp. Nina Petrovic

“We want to build a culture here,” he says. “By incorporating more street art, and art in general, we try to promote a grassroot-culture company.”

With four Bgood locations so far in Colorado (other locations include Northglenn, Federal Heights and Denver), Bgood hopes to add more links to the chain, with plans to open future locations in order to keep competing with other dispensaries as consolidation increases within the pot industry.

And how will Bgood stay in the race? By catering to budget-conscious cannabis users, according to Washington. “We don’t want to get drowned out by big companies,” he explains. “They compete in quality, but we compete in price. Having more store locations would really show how successful that idea is.”

The new dispensary will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. everyday.