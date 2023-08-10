Navigation
Errands and Activities to Avoid After Smoking Weed

Grocery shopping and post office visits aren't the best opportunities.
August 10, 2023
Dear Stoner: I'm new to cannabis use and only smoke weed on the weekends. I've really enjoyed smoking before walking around the park or grabbing dinner, but hated feeling high at the grocery store and post office. I smoked the same strain, same batch. What's the deal?
Weekend Warrior

Dear Weekend Warrior: Cannabis can heighten sensibilities and grow our bubbles of personal space. So if sober you isn't comfortable in certain settings and situations, then smoking weed beforehand is probably only going to worsen the experience.

Grocery stores are crowded hellscapes where basic traffic rules don't apply, and they're full of impulse buys that only seem to work on us when we're stoned. Post offices include long waits and one-star customer service, and remembering how to address a package is surprisingly hard for high millennials and Gen Z-ers. It's completely normal that you prefer walks in the park and grabbing dinner with friends after smoking instead. You don't have to get high before every weekend errand and activity. Adult first, and then get burnt.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
