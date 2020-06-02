Golden Meds Buys Two Denver Dispensaries, With Two More on the Way

Golden Meds has taken over the former Back to the Garden dispensary at 1755 South Broadway.

Golden Meds has a larger footprint in Denver after purchasing two more marijuana dispensaries, with plans to acquire another two in the metro area.

The chain of marijuana stores bought Denver dispensaries Back to the Garden and High Street Growers in April, according to co-owner Gabriel Sarikov. Both stores underwent transitions in late May and are now open, he adds.

"We liked the location of both stores. We've wanted to be on Broadway and Federal for a while," Sarikov says. "Right now we have eight stores, and we have another two more on the way."

The former Back to the Garden store, located at 1755 South Broadway, puts Golden Meds toward the end of South Broadway's Green Mile, a stretch of the street dense with dispensaries. The old High Street Growers dispensary, previously under the same ownership as Back to the Garden, sits at 330 Federal Boulevard, just off 6th Avenue. Both stores are licensed for medical and recreational marijuana sales.

In 2014, Golden Meds' north Denver store on Peoria Avenue was the brand's only dispensary. Now there eight Golden Meds dispensaries in Colorado — seven in Denver and one in Colorado Springs — with Golden Meds also recently taking over Redeye Releaf and two old Firehouse Organics medical dispensaries, as well.

According to Sarikov, two more dispensary acquisitions are in the works, with plans to purchase Lakewood medical dispensary Kind Pain Management and Green Leaf in south Denver in 2020.

"A little business has dropped since the [COVID-19 pandemic], but it's not bad," he says. "We're excited to open in these new neighborhoods."