Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

High Times Announces Colorado Cannabis Cup Winners

August 24, 2022 8:37AM

Nearly fifty brands competed across twelve categories in the 2022 Cannabis Cup.
Nearly fifty brands competed across twelve categories in the 2022 Cannabis Cup. Courtesy of High Times
Colorado marijuana companies put their best flower, edibles, concentrates and other products to the test in this summer's High Times Cannabis Cup, and the results are in.

The Cannabis Cup made a few changes during its pandemic hiatus, and this round was decided by an at-home vote of the general public instead of by a handful of judges at an in-person event. (High Times says it plans to return to the live format in the future, but will keep the wider voter system.)

Starting June 5, around 230 judges from the general public picked up product kits from Colorado dispensaries and tallied their favorites in twelve product categories, with participants encouraged to take time with their research.

Nearly fifty Colorado marijuana brands competed in the 2022 contest, according to High Times, but only the top three of each category are recognized. Here are the winners:

Indica Flower

First Place
Cookie Monster by High Level Health

Second Place
Snickerz by Veritas Fine Cannabis

Third Place
Frosted Pie by Frosty Top Farms


Sativa Flower

First Place
Sour Orange Zkittlez by Veritas Fine Cannabis

Second Place
Honolulu Choo Choo by D’z Trees

Third Place
Chemmy Jones by In The Flow

click to enlarge
Chemmy Jones was the third-most popular sativa flower among voters.
Herbert Fuego

Hybrid Flower

First Place
Runtz by High Level Health

Second Place
Apple Tartz by Vera and Tical

Third Place
Smooth Brain by Frosty Top Farms


Pre-Rolls

First Place
Blue Apricot Gasoline Pre-Roll by High Country Cones

Second Place
Animal Face x Kush Mints Pre-Roll by Rocky Mountain High

Third Place
Grumpz Living Soil Pre-Roll by Dutch Botanicals


Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place
Sugar Cone Infused Pre-Roll by NectarBee
Second Place
Golden Goat Infused Pre-Roll by Escape Artists and Natty Rems

Third Place
Caviar Bitty Infused Pancakes Pre-Roll by DADiRRi Extracs


Solvent Concentrates

First Place
Blue Skunk Live Budder by High Level Health

Second Place
Papaya Power Live Diamonds by Kush Masters

Third Place
Rainbow Cookies Live Resin by Spectra
click to enlarge
Äkta's Tropicanna Banana live rosin took the top spot in the solventless contest.
Courtesy of Äkta

Solventless Concentrates

First Place
Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin by Äkta
Second Place
Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin by Dutch Botanicals

Third Place
Lost Cause Rosin by Indico


Distillate Vape Pens

First Place
Co2lors White Cherry Cart by Evolab

Second Place
Alien Haze Vape by Natty Rems

Third Place
Lime Sorbet Vape by The Clear


Non-Distillate Vape Pens

First Place
Nana’s Lemonade Live Rosin Vape by Mountain Select

Second Place
Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin Vape by Äkta

Third Place
Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart by Dutch Botanicals


Gummies

First Place
Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews by Smokiez

Second Place
SYNERGY 2:1:1 (CBN to CBD and THC) SleepBerry Gummies by Dixie

Third Place
Sour Fruit Gummies by Zoobies

click to enlarge
7Sacred's caramels took second place in the chocolates and baked goods category.
Courtesy of 7Sacred

Chocolates and Baked Goods

First Place
Boulder Bar by Incredibles

Second Place
Salted Chocolate Toffee Truffles by 7Sacred

Third Place
Fruity Rebels Crispies by Chaos Edibles


Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules and Sublinguals

First Place
Cedar and Black Pepper Relief Cream by Escape Artists

Second Place
Nordic Goddess 1:1 Body Balm by Caroline's Cannabis

Third Place
 FORMULA 4:4:2:2 Sublingual Oil by Mary’s Medicinals
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation