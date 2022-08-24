High Times Announces Colorado Cannabis Cup Winners

The Cannabis Cup made a few changes during its pandemic hiatus, and this round was decided by an at-home vote of the general public instead of by a handful of judges at an in-person event. (High Times says it plans to return to the live format in the future, but will keep the wider voter system.)
Starting June 5, around 230 judges from the general public picked up product kits from Colorado dispensaries and tallied their favorites in twelve product categories, with participants encouraged to take time with their research.
Nearly fifty Colorado marijuana brands competed in the 2022 contest, according to High Times, but only the top three of each category are recognized. Here are the winners:
Indica Flower
First Place
Cookie Monster by High Level Health
Second Place
Snickerz by Veritas Fine Cannabis
Third Place
Frosted Pie by Frosty Top Farms
Sativa Flower
First Place
Sour Orange Zkittlez by Veritas Fine Cannabis
Second Place
Honolulu Choo Choo by D’z Trees
Third Place
Chemmy Jones by In The Flow
Hybrid Flower
First Place
Runtz by High Level Health
Second Place
Apple Tartz by Vera and Tical
Third Place
Smooth Brain by Frosty Top Farms
Pre-Rolls
First Place
Blue Apricot Gasoline Pre-Roll by High Country Cones
Second Place
Animal Face x Kush Mints Pre-Roll by Rocky Mountain High
Third Place
Grumpz Living Soil Pre-Roll by Dutch Botanicals
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place
Sugar Cone Infused Pre-Roll by NectarBee
Second Place
Golden Goat Infused Pre-Roll by Escape Artists and Natty Rems
Third Place
Caviar Bitty Infused Pancakes Pre-Roll by DADiRRi Extracs
Solvent Concentrates
First Place
Blue Skunk Live Budder by High Level Health
Second Place
Papaya Power Live Diamonds by Kush Masters
Third Place
Rainbow Cookies Live Resin by Spectra
Solventless Concentrates
First Place
Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin by Äkta
Second Place
Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin by Dutch Botanicals
Third Place
Lost Cause Rosin by Indico
Distillate Vape Pens
First Place
Co2lors White Cherry Cart by Evolab
Second Place
Alien Haze Vape by Natty Rems
Third Place
Lime Sorbet Vape by The Clear
Non-Distillate Vape Pens
First Place
Nana’s Lemonade Live Rosin Vape by Mountain Select
Second Place
Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin Vape by Äkta
Third Place
Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart by Dutch Botanicals
Gummies
First Place
Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews by Smokiez
Second Place
SYNERGY 2:1:1 (CBN to CBD and THC) SleepBerry Gummies by Dixie
Third Place
Sour Fruit Gummies by Zoobies
Chocolates and Baked Goods
First Place
Boulder Bar by Incredibles
Second Place
Salted Chocolate Toffee Truffles by 7Sacred
Third Place
Fruity Rebels Crispies by Chaos Edibles
Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules and Sublinguals
First Place
Cedar and Black Pepper Relief Cream by Escape Artists
Second Place
Nordic Goddess 1:1 Body Balm by Caroline's Cannabis
Third Place
FORMULA 4:4:2:2 Sublingual Oil by Mary’s Medicinals