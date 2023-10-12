Is Denver's Weed Too Dry?

Dear Stoner: It's getting harder and harder to defend the dry and bland weed in Denver when my friends and family come to visit. What growers can I trust to show off when I need to?
Slinky Dog
Dear Slinky Dog:
I'm over this argument about Denver's cannabis quality in the grand scale of legal cities. There isn't one place in the world where I'd feel comfortable blindly purchasing cannabis. You can find good weed and bad weed everywhere, and Colorado still has some of the best shit in the legal and illegal markets. Any connoisseur knows that it takes a few minutes of evaluation and new dispensary visits to find the good stuff.
Green Dot Labs, Bubba's Kush, 710 Labs and Single Source have gained my trust by consistently producing sexy, stanky flower, yet I still check out their display jars before spending money. I can't deny the vast amount of mids for sale in dispensaries these days, but look over the buds and take a few sniffs before purchasing, and maybe you won't have to play defense the next time visitors come to town.
