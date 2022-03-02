Lead Prompts Dispensary Recall in Leadville

Pre-rolled joints sold at a Leadville dispensary have been recalled by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division over potentially unsafe levels of banned heavy metals.
The MED issued the recall in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health and Environment late February 28, alerting marijuana users that Earl's dispensary had sold pre-rolled joints that were potentially contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.
According to the MED, the recalled pre-rolls were sold between November 26 and January 3 under the following strain names: Alaskan Cherry, Chem Snake and Pre-Roll Mix. The retail packaging of the recalled batches should have a license number attached to Earl's supplying grow (403R-00509), as well as a harvest identification number of 4546.
The MED tests marijuana harvests for several toxic heavy metals, including lead, which sometimes contaminate soil or certain growing nutrients. Marijuana absorbs those metals at a relatively high rate, making the plant a useful tool for remediating toxic soil — but potentially dangerous when grown for consumption.
Earl's didn't respond to a request for comment on the recall.
Although marijuana testing is required in Colorado, it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure all testing requirements are met, according to the MED. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential contamination.
"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should destroy them or return them to the retail store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall reads.
This is the fifth heavy-metal recall announced by the MED since required testing began in 2020. Previous marijuana recalls for heavy metals involved arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.